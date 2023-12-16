Delhi Police reveals fresh details about Parliament security breach | Read here
Delhi Police on Saturday said the five accused arrested in the December 13 Parliament security breach case have revealed that they explored self-immolation and distribution of pamphlets before settling on the plan to jump into the Lok Sabha's chamber with smoke canisters, PTI reported.