Delhi Police on Saturday said the five accused arrested in the December 13 Parliament security breach case have revealed that they explored self-immolation and distribution of pamphlets before settling on the plan to jump into the Lok Sabha's chamber with smoke canisters, PTI reported.

The Delhi Police's Special Cell, which is investigating the case, also plans to record the statement of BJP MP Pratap Simha who had authorized the visitor passes for the two men who breached security to enter the House.

The Parliament security breach was meticulously planned for months before its execution on the anniversary of the 2001 Parliament terror attack. Two people- Sagar Sharma and Manoranjan D jump into the Lok Sabha chamber from the public gallery during Zero Hour. They released yellow gas from canisters and shouted anti-establishment slogans before being overpowered by the MPs.

Two protestors- Neelam (42) and Anmol (25), began protesting outside the Parliament with similar gas canisters. All four people were sent to seven-day custody of the Delhi Police Special Cell on Thursday.

Lalit Jha, the key conspirator of the Parliament security breach, was interrogated by senior police officials, including two Deputy Commissioners of Police (DCP) and Additional Commissioners of Police. He narrated the whole incident during the interrogation.

Speaking to PTI, a Delhi Police official who was aware of the investigations said they had explored certain ways that could be impactful in sending their message to the government before finalizing the plan to jump into the Lok Sabha chamber.

The official said they explored immolating themselves by covering their bodies with fireproof gel but dropped this idea. “They also considered distributing pamphlets inside the Parliament but finally went ahead with the plan they executed on Wednesday," police told PTI.

Late on Friday, the investigators took the accused to various places where they met and conspired on the breach. The police are likely to seek Parliament's permission to recreate the breach that occurred on the anniversary of the 2001 attacks.

Sources said the investigators have also not given a clean chit to Mahesh Kumwat and Kailash -- who allegedly helped Jha escape. The police will soon take Jha to Nagaur in Rajasthan where he stayed after fleeing on Wednesday.

He will be taken to the place where he claimed to have destroyed his and the others' mobile phones, another official said. All five arrested accused have been sent to seven days of police custody.

(With PTI inputs)

