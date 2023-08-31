Delhi Police say rumours of city under lockdown from 8 to 10 Sept for G20 are ‘not correct’1 min read 31 Aug 2023, 07:13 PM IST
As a number of heads of States are coming and international organisations are joining, a ‘Controlled Zone’ in the New Delhi district has been made, said the Delhi Police
Delhi Police on Thursday said that rumours about the city will be under lockdown from 8 to 10 September for G20 Summit are “factually not correct"
“All the security situations are very tight, and we are going to conduct this global event very successfully," she added.
For real-time traffic updates in the city, the Delhi Police on Tuesday introduced a virtual help desk to help delegates and other tourists visiting the national capital.
According to the police, the entire area of the New Delhi district will be a “Controlled Zone-I" from 5 am on 8 September to 11:59 pm on 10 September.
The G20 Summit will be held at a newly built international convention and exhibition centre -- Bharat Mandapam -- at Pragati Maidan.