Delhi Police say rumours of city under lockdown from 8 to 10 Sept for G20 are ‘not correct’

As a number of heads of States are coming and international organisations are joining, a ‘Controlled Zone’ in the New Delhi district has been made, said the Delhi Police

Delhi Police on Thursday said that rumours about the city will be under lockdown from 8 to 10 September for G20 Summit are “factually not correct" {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As a number of heads of States are coming and international organisations are joining, the Delhi Police have made a “Controlled zone" in the New Delhi district, said Delhi Police PRO Suman Nalwa.

The police have also advised people to travel by Delhi Metro. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Regarding the G20 summit, rumours are spreading that Delhi will be under lockdown at that time. It is factually not correct. As a number of heads of States are coming and international organisations are joining, that's why we have made a 'Controlled zone' in the New Delhi district. All the commercial establishments have been closed in this area for three days (8-10 Sept). We have been advising people to travel by Delhi Metro. Bonafide residents of the restricted zone will be allowed to move by displaying a valid ID. No restriction on the movement of essential commodities coming through Delhi borders," Delhi Police PRO Suman Nalwa told news agency ANI.

“Delhi Police is prepared to stop not just any terrorist threat but also any likely protests. 'Vikrant', our logistics van carrying all equipment to deal with any law and order situation, will be deployed. We have equipped PCR vans and logistic vans with chain cutters to deal with protestors. We are fully prepared," Nalwa also told ANI.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“All the security situations are very tight, and we are going to conduct this global event very successfully," she added.

For real-time traffic updates in the city, the Delhi Police on Tuesday introduced a virtual help desk to help delegates and other tourists visiting the national capital.

According to the police, the entire area of the New Delhi district will be a “Controlled Zone-I" from 5 am on 8 September to 11:59 pm on 10 September. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The G20 Summit will be held at a newly built international convention and exhibition centre -- Bharat Mandapam -- at Pragati Maidan.