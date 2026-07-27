Delhi Police has alleged that 2,873 men with criminal antecedents were present at the protest site during demonstrations over the alleged NEET paper leak between July 20 and July 25, with investigators using facial recognition technology and other technical methods to identify those in attendance. According to ANI report citing officials in the Delhi Police, authorities are examining whether the individuals were involved in violence, vandalism and attacks on security personnel during the agitation at Jantar Mantar and other parts of the national capital.

Advertisement

The development comes as the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), which led the nationwide protests, demanded the withdrawal of all criminal cases against demonstrators and warned it would resume its agitation if the Centre failed to honour what it described as an agreed settlement.

Delhi Police allege suspects were linked to serious criminal offences According to Delhi Police, many of those identified have been booked in serious criminal cases, including murder, sexual assault, crimes against minors, robbery and offences under the Arms Act and the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 How did Delhi Police identify protesters with criminal antecedents during the Jantar Mantar protests? ⌵ Delhi Police used facial recognition technology and other technical methods to identify 2,873 individuals, of whom 989 were found to have criminal antecedents. 2 Why is the Cockroach Janta Party demanding the withdrawal of FIRs against protesters? ⌵ The CJP is demanding the withdrawal of FIRs as they claim it is part of an agreed settlement with the government, which included assurances against punitive actions during the protests. 3 What types of serious criminal offences were many identified protesters accused of? ⌵ Many identified protesters were alleged to be linked to serious offenses including murder, sexual assault, robbery, and violations of the Arms Act and the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act. 4 What are the potential consequences if the government does not honour the CJP's agreement? ⌵ If the government fails to honour the agreement, the CJP has warned it would resume its protests and escalate its agitation against the government. 5 How many protesters identified at the Jantar Mantar protests had extensive criminal records? ⌵ Among the identified protesters, reports indicated that 101 were booked for murder, with others linked to multiple cases of dacoity, robbery, and sexual assault.

Delhi Police said the suspects were identified through the Facial Recognition System (FRS) and other technical means.

“The Delhi Police alleges 2873 men with criminal antecedents were present at the protest site between July 20th and July 25th. These criminals have been identified using the Facial Recognition System and through technical means. Police are investigating whether these men were involved in violence that broke out at Jantar Mantar, in and around New Delhi. These criminals are involved in heinous crimes like sexual assault, murder and crimes involving minors (POSCO). Some of these alleged criminals came back to the protest site repeatedly. These particular criminals have serious offences registered against them.”

Advertisement

Police officials said the inquiry remains ongoing and is focused on determining the role, if any, played by the identified individuals during the protests.

Nearly 1,000 identified protesters allegedly have criminal records According to officials cited by ANI and Hindustan Times, CCTV footage helped identify 2,873 individuals, of whom 989 were found to have criminal antecedents.

Advertisement

A report submitted to the government reportedly found that 101 had been booked in murder cases, 284 in dacoity and robbery cases, and 92 in sexual assault and other offences against women and children.

The report also stated that several of those identified had extensive criminal histories. Among the murder accused, 42 had been booked in two or more criminal cases, while 12 had records spanning at least 10 cases. Of those linked to dacoity and robbery cases, 155 had multiple criminal cases against them, including 31 who had been named in 10 or more cases.

Authorities also identified 135 people accused in snatching cases, 229 booked under the Arms Act, 67 under the NDPS Act and 19 linked to kidnapping cases.

Advertisement

CJP demands withdrawal of FIRs and release of protesters Even as the police investigation continues, the Cockroach Janta Party renewed its demand for the withdrawal of all FIRs filed against protesters and organisers, along with the release of those arrested during the agitation.

Addressing a press conference, CJP national spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka said the issue had been discussed during the third round of negotiations with the Centre before the 36-day protest at Jantar Mantar ended.

"In the third round of talks, we had agreed that all FIRs filed against protesters and organisers across the country would be withdrawn and no new FIR would be filed against any organiser and protester in future."

Ranka said the organisation had submitted a draft agreement to Union ministers J P Nadda and Jitendra Singh and was awaiting the government's written response.

Advertisement

Also Read | CJP calls for immediate release of protestors arrested in Assam, other states

"We are waiting for the government to share the written agreement. We hope a senior Cabinet minister will honour the agreement and the FIRs will be withdrawn, no protester or organiser would be harassed, and no cases would be filed in future."

He warned that the organisation would resume its protest if the government failed to issue the written assurance or release those arrested.

"If the written agreement was not received by Tuesday and protesters arrested in connection with the agitation were not released, the outfit would be forced to protest again."

In a post on X, Ranka also alleged that authorities had violated the understanding reached during the talks by arresting students in Bihar and West Bengal and detaining volunteers in Delhi and other states.

Advertisement

The Delhi Police has not publicly responded to those allegations. The investigation into the violence linked to the NEET paper leak protests remains ongoing.

About the Author Livemint For about a decade, Livemint—News Desk has been a credible source for authentic and timely news, and well-researched analysis on national news, busine...Read More ✕ Livemint For about a decade, Livemint—News Desk has been a credible source for authentic and timely news, and well-researched analysis on national news, business, personal finance, corporates, politics and geopolitics. We bring the latest updates on all the listed companies on BSE and NSE, startups, mutual funds, Union ministries, geopolitics, and untapped human interest stories from around the world, helping our readers to stay informed on the latest developments around the globe. Our Coverage Areas 1. Companies: Comprehensive news and analysis on listed and unlisted companies, corporate announcements, corporate chatter, C-suite, business trends, hiring alerts, layoffs, work-life balance, world's top billionaires and richest and more. 2. Personal finance: Insights into mutual funds, small savings schemes like - PPF, SSY, post office savings scheme, stock to watch, personal loans, credit cards, top bank FDs, real estate, income tax and more. 3. Politics: Comprehensive coverage of general elections, state elections and bypolls, Lok Sabha, Vidhan Sabha, Parliament, PMO, PIB, finance ministry, home ministry, among other union ministries and government departments. 4. National News: From metro cities like Delhi, Mumbai, and e to untapped stories from rural India, we cover human interest, health, education, crime and courts, and law and order, among other areas of public interest. 5. Economy: In-depth analysis of India's macro and micro-economic indicators like- GDP, inflation, forex, fiscal deficit, current account deficit, interest rate cycle, economic recovery, RBI circulars, indirect taxes, GST, Insolvency and Bankruptcy imports, exports and everything that impacts Indian economy. 6. Geopolitics: Well-rounded and deeply researched coverage on US News, Oval Office European Union, Ukraine Russia War, middle-east crisis, royal families and global leaders like - Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin, Kim Jong Un, Xi Jinping and premiers of other leading economies in the world. Meet the Team 1. Gulam Jeelani, Political Affairs Editor 2. Sugam Singhal, Senior Assistant Editor 3. Chanchal, Assistant Editor 4. Sanchari Ghosh, Chief Content Producer 5. Pratik Prashant Mukane, Chief Content Producer 6. Sayantani Biswas, Chief Content Producer 7. Ravi Hari, Deputy Chief Content Producer 8. Garvit Bhirani, Deputy Chief Content Producer 9. Akriti Anand, Senior Content Producer 10. Jocelyn Felix Fernandes, Senior Content Producer 11. Swastika Das Sharma, Content Producer 12. Mausam Jha, Content Producer 13. Riya R Alex, Trainee Content Producer