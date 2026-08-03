Delhi Police says no FIR yet against minor who abused PM Modi during CJP protest; Kejriwal, Saurav Das extend support

The Delhi Police on Monday said that no regular First Information Report (FIR) has been registered so far in connection with the alleged abusive remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

According to news agency ANI, citing senior Delhi Police sources, a zero FIR was transferred by the Noida Police last week. However, it has not yet been converted into a regular FIR in Delhi, meaning the question of withdrawing the case does not arise at this stage.

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The police sources told ANI, “No regular FIR has been registered by Delhi Police so far in connection with the alleged abusive remarks by the minor girl against the Prime Minister. A decision on a regular FIR is yet to be taken in the background of the claim of the minor. A Zero FIR was forwarded by Noida Police last week, but it is yet to be converted into a regular FIR in Delhi. Therefore, the question of withdrawal does not arise at this stage.”

Kejriwal, Saurav Das slam PM Modi, back minor The development came a day after Aam Aadmi Party convenor and former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal accused PM Modi of "intimidating" the youth while referring to the incident and assuring the girl involved in the case that he stood with her.

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Kejriwal noted, “What Modi ji did to Ruchika Singh is a cowardly act. By doing this to Ruchika, you want to instil fear in the youth. But the fear of you and your police has now been eradicated from the hearts of the youth. You intimidate one Ruchika, and ten more Ruchikas are posting videos against you on social media. Ruchika, I stand with you. If you ever need any kind of help, just let us know.”

Last week, Saurav Das, spokesperson for the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), criticised the registration of a zero FIR against Ruchika, a woman from Noida who allegedly used abusive language against PM Modi during a protest at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi. Das said using the criminal justice system to target and harass individuals was unjustified. He also questioned why similar action had not been initiated against Members of Parliament facing criminal charges.

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Das also noted, “One might condemn the use of abusive language during a protest. However, using the criminal justice machinery to target and harass them through the police is absolutely unjustifiable. Since when has using abusive language become a criminal offence in this country? People use such language in everyday life all the time. 50% of the MPs in the Lok Sabha face criminal charges, including heinous ones like rape, murder, and dacoity, yet no action is taken against them.”

Condemning the action against the minor, Das went on to say, "You simply want to single them out and make an example of them. This is utterly condemnable. I once again appeal to the government and its police machinery to stop harassing the youth. Stop targeting young people in this way, and leave this girl alone. Such misuse of the police force in these kinds of cases is completely unacceptable."

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Noida Police registers FIR Kejriwal and Das came out in support of the minor girl after Noida Police filed a case last week alleging that she made objectionable comments against PM Modi during the CJP's “Chalo Sansad” march held over the NEET-UG paper leak on 20 July.

Following the FIR and backlash on social media, the girl, purported to be the same individual seen in a viral video allegedly using abusive language against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, shared an apology video on social media on Saturday, saying she had been "influenced." The girl, who identified herself as 15 years old, said she did not upload the viral clip and that she was “extremely embarrassed and ashamed.”

Meanwhile, PM Modi released a late-night video message and said it pained him that not only he but also his late mother had been subjected to "filthy abuses" at the Jantar Mantar protest. He added that the "misguided children" should be forgiven and guided on the right path.

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With the zero FIR yet to be converted into a regular FIR, the matter remains under consideration even as the controversy surrounding the CJP's “Chalo Sansad” protest continues.

(with inputs from ANI)