Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Stay ahead with India’s
leading business news app

DownloadApp
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ News / India/  Parliament Security Breach Case: Delhi Police seek polygraph test of all accused

Parliament Security Breach Case: Delhi Police seek polygraph test of all accused

Livemint

Delhi Police Special Cell seeks permission for polygraph test of accused in Parliament security breach case.

Parliament security breach: Delhi Police Special Cell seeks permission for polygraph test of all accused.

Parliament Security Breach: The Special Cell of Delhi Police has moved an application in Patiala House Court seeking permission to conduct a polygraph test of all the accused. The matter is to be heard on January 2, 2024.

(Disclaimer: This is a breaking story. More details are awaited.)

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.