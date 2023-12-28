Parliament Security Breach: The Special Cell of Delhi Police has moved an application in Patiala House Court seeking permission to conduct a polygraph test of all the accused. The matter is to be heard on January 2, 2024. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

(Disclaimer: This is a breaking story. More details are awaited.) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!