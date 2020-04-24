Delhi police sets up multiple committees to step up containment

NEW DELHI : With an eye on stepping up containment in the National Capital, the Delhi Police on Thursday constituted six committees to assess and improve preventive measures of covid-19.

In a late evening development, deputy commissioner of police Chinmoy Biswal sent out an order instructing each committee to begin inspecting their respective ranges.

The committees will be spread out across the northern, Southern, eastern, western, central and New Delhi ranges and will be headed by the area joint commissioner of police or additional CP.

While the move is aimed primarily at safeguarding police personnel who are deployed on duty, the Delhi Police has instructed the teams to "inspect the preventive arrangements in their respective range... for our staff at all pickets, quarantine centres, hospitals and containment zones."

On Tuesday, three police personnel posted in the Nabi Karim area, a coronavirus containment zone of Delhi's Central District, tested positive for the virus.

"The committee shall specifically note the good practices being implemented and the same shall be shared so that they can be replicated in other places," the order adds.

The committee has also been instructed to share its daily report with the commissioner of police everyday.

On Thursday, Delhi Chief Secretary Vijay Dev also constituted a six-member committee to frame a security protocol for healthcare personnel dealing with covid-19 cases in the wake of recent attacks on them.