Delhi Police share BIG update on missing DU student: Sneha left handwritten note, was last seen on Signature Bridge

Sneha Debnath, the 19-year-old Delhi University student who has been missing for more than five days now, was seen near the Signature Bridge, Delhi police said, adding that she also left a handwritten note.

Advertisement

According to a statement by Delhi Police, Sneha left a handwritten note behind, indicating an intent to jump off the bridge built across the Yamuna River.

“... police traced Sneha's movements through technical surveillance and confirmed her last known location as the Signature Bridge.”

The police said that the cab driver who dropped her at the site has corroborated the statement. “Some eyewitnesses stated they saw a girl standing on the bridge and later disappearing from the spot.”

Police also said that Sneha had sent messages through email and messaging apps to her close friends in the early hours of July 7. Her friends informed investigators that she had been disturbed and emotionally distressed for the past few months.

Sneha, a resident of Paryavaran Complex in South Delhi, was reported missing on July 7.

Advertisement

A search operation has since been launched with the help of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and local police units, which are especially combing areas from Nigam Bodh Ghat to Noida.

Also Read | With 160 Still Missing, Rescuers Search for Texas Flood Victims

Family, friends question surveillance near Signature Bridge Sneha's family and friends have expressed concerns about the surveillance infrastructure in the area.

A close friend of Sneha sent an email to reporters claiming that none of the CCTV cameras on the Signature Bridge or in the vicinity were operational when she was spotted there.

“Despite the Signature Bridge being a suicide-prone area, there is not a single CCTV camera that works on the bridge or in nearby areas,” she said.

“The bridge reportedly falls under the jurisdiction of 4-5 different police stations. Though cameras have been installed by these stations individually, none of them are functional,” she added.

Advertisement

The friend also highlighted that the only surveillance equipment in working condition is a speed detection camera that takes still photos of speeding vehicles but does not record video.