‘Aftab moved 37 boxes…’: Delhi Police shares update on Shraddha murder case

Currently, the Delhi Police team is in Manikpur in Vasai, the native place of the victim and where the couple had stayed before shifting to the national capital, for investigation in the case.
Aaftab Poonawala, the accused who brutally murdered his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar, shifted belongings in 37 boxes from his flat in Maharashtra to Delhi in June this year and paid ₹20,000 for it, said a police officer on Monday.
Before moving to Delhi, he and Shraddha Walkar fought about who would pay for shifting the items from their flat in Palghar's Vasai area to the national capital in Chhatarpur, Poonawala had told Delhi Police, according to sources, as quoted by news agency PTI.
The official also stated that they will find out whose account was used to pay ₹20,000 for the transportation of furniture and other household items in June through the Goodluck Packers and Movers company, as per PTI reports.
The cops on Saturday recorded statements of four persons in Maharashtra's Palghar including two men.
These two male witnesses whose statements have been recorded are identified as Rahul Ray and Godwin, the police official said. Both the witnesses are residents of the Vasai region, one of them is a rickshaw driver, while the other is currently unemployed.
The other two persons whose statements were recorded by Delhi Police are a former manager of a call center in Mumbai, where Shraddha was working, and her female friend.
Local police informed that the family members of the accused have fled to an unknown location from a building in Mira Raod near Mumbai where they had shifted last month, and are untraceable.
Aaftab Poonawala is accused of smothering his live-in partner, Shraddha Walkar, and later cutting her into 35 pieces, which he kept in a 300-litre fridge for almost three weeks, before dumping them away in nearby areas over the course of 18 days in May 2022.
