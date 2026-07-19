Delhi Police says no permission for CJP's Parliament march tomorrow, warns of action against violators

The Delhi Police on Sunday reiterated that it has neither received nor granted permission for the Cockroach Janta Party's (CJP) proposed march to Parliament on July 20, warning that anyone participating in an unauthorised procession could face legal action.

The statement comes a day before CJP's march to Parliament on the opening day of the Monsoon Session. Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, who was taken away from Jantar Mantar during his indefinite hunger strike, has also supported the march to Parliament.

Also Read | Wangchuk news LIVE: Delhi Police says no permission sought ahead of parl march

In a statement, the Delhi Police said prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), the provision that replaced Section 144 of the CrPC, are currently in force across the New Delhi district.

Quick answers to key questions • 5 QUESTIONS 1 Why did the Delhi Police not grant permission for the CJP's march to Parliament? ⌵ The Delhi Police stated that they received no requests for permission for the Cockroach Janta Party's proposed march and reiterated that unauthorised protests could lead to legal action. 2 What legal action can participants of the CJP's unauthorized Parliament march face? ⌵ Participants in the unauthorized march could face prosecution under Section 223 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and other applicable laws if they violate the prohibitory orders in place. 3 What are the restrictions imposed by the Delhi Police concerning protests in New Delhi? ⌵ The Delhi Police have imposed prohibitory orders that ban any protest marches, demonstrations, or assemblies of five or more people, except at the designated protest site of Jantar Mantar with prior permission. 4 How does the CJP's planned march relate to recent issues in public examinations? ⌵ The CJP's planned march seeks the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan in connection with the NEET paper leak and other alleged irregularities in public examinations. 5 What logistical measures are in place for the Parliament session starting on July 20? ⌵ Strict security arrangements have been implemented to ensure public safety and protect vital government installations during the Monsoon Session of Parliament, which begins on July 20.

Under these orders, protest marches, processions, demonstrations and assemblies of five or more people are prohibited, except at the designated protest site at Jantar Mantar and only after obtaining prior permission from the authorities.

“Accordingly, protest marches, processions, demonstrations and assemblies of five or more persons are strictly prohibited, except at the designated protest site at Jantar Mantar, with prior permission,” Police said in a statement.

The 20 July protest march seeks resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over NEET paper leak and alleged irregularities in public examinations.

As Parliament session is commencing from 20 July, strict security arrangements are in place to ensure public safety, security of protectees, and the protection of vital government installations, the Police said in the statement.

"Any person violating these prohibitory orders shall be liable for prosecution under Section 223 BNS and other applicable provisions of law, Police said appealing to all citizens to respect the law, refrain from participating in any unauthorised gathering or march, and cooperate in maintaining public peace, safety and security.

Chaos erupted at Jantar Mantar on 18 July morning, when a team of Delhi Police personnel in plain clothes entered the protest site through the rear gate and moved Sonam Wangchuk to a government hospital after his health deteriorated.

Saturday marked the 21st day of Wangchuk's hunger strike at the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest. Wangchuk is at Safdarjung hospital and is continuing the fast.

The early morning action on Saturday was planned in accordance with directions from the Delhi High Court and medical advice recommending Wangchuk's hospitalisation, Delhi police said in a statement. It came a day after the Union Ministry of Home Affairs removed Delhi Police Commissioner Satish Golchha and appointed Anurag Kumar in his place.

Wangchuk's appeal to supporters Wangchuk has urged supporters to go ahead with the planned march to Parliament on Monday, saying the movement should continue peacefully despite his hospitalisation.

The message, conveyed by his wife Gitanjali Angmo on Saturday, came hours after Delhi Police shifted the 59-year-old activist to Safdarjung Hospital on the 21st day of his indefinite hunger strike.