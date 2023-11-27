Following a brief encounter last night, the Delhi Police Special Cell arrested two individuals identified as shooters affiliated with the Arsh Dalla gang.

As reported by ANI, both shooters were arrested in the Mayur Vihar area.

As reported by India Today citing police, the shooters had planned to attack a Punjabi singer.

Earlier on October 7, the Special Cell of the Delhi Police apprehended two individuals associated with the Arsh Dalla-Sukha Duneke gang, based in Canada.

Notably, one of the arrested individuals was involved in the murder of Sandeep Nangal Ambian, the captain of the British Kabaddi team, in March of the previous year.

Arshdeep Singh, aged 27 and hailing from Dalla village in Punjab's Moga district, is linked to radical organizations such as the Khalistan Tiger Force (KTF) and the International Sikh Youth Federation (ISYF). Known for engaging in a range of organized criminal activities, Arshdeep is also affiliated with the infamous Canadian gangster Goldy Brar.

Residing in Surrey, British Columbia, Canada, Arshdeep has made his home there with his wife and a minor daughter. He possesses a passport issued by the Regional Passport Office in Jalandhar on September 1, 2017, which remains valid until August 31, 2027.

Dala emerged as an active figure in 2020, primarily involved in activities related to terror funding, establishing terror modules, facilitating the smuggling of weapons from across the border, and orchestrating targeted assassinations throughout Punjab.

Intelligence agencies' documentation indicates that Dala's record for orchestrating violent acts surpasses that of the deceased Khalistan Tiger Force (KTF) leader, Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

Collaborating with Nijjar, Dala played a key role in forming a KTF module consisting of three members. This group was implicated in the killing of Tejinder, also known as Pinka, the proprietor of Sunshine Clothes Store in Moga in the year 2021.

(With inputs from agencies)

