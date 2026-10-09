Delhi Police steps up security ahead of CJP protest. Ola, Uber cabs to face restrictions?

Police are coordinating with cab aggregators such as Ola and Uber to regulate movement towards Lutyens’ Delhi ahead of the proposed Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest at Jantar Mantar on Saturday, October 10, The Indian Express reported.

With the New Delhi district expected to be turned into a heavily secured zone, officers are preparing to restrict entry on roads leading into the area. Cab operators are also being sensitised about the restrictions, the news outlet reported.

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Delhi Police has stepped up security ahead of the protest, which is being held to demand the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over allegations linked to the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 Will Ola and Uber cabs face restrictions near Jantar Mantar during the CJP protest? ⌵ Delhi Police said it was coordinating with Ola and Uber to regulate cab movement towards Lutyens’ Delhi and inform operators about restrictions. Roads leading into the New Delhi district may have restricted access; the article does not announce a blanket cab ban. 2 Why is the CJP planning a protest at Jantar Mantar? ⌵ The Cockroach Janta Party proposed the demonstration to demand Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar’s resignation. It cited alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls, including claims related to voter lists and Form 6. 3 Why did Delhi Police deny permission for the CJP protest? ⌵ Police said the application was submitted only three days before the proposed event, although rules require applications at least 10 days in advance. They also cited alleged non-compliance with directions during an earlier protest. 4 Which Delhi Metro services are affected by the CJP protest security measures? ⌵ Entry and exit gates at 45 Metro stations are to be closed, while interchange facilities remain available at affected stations except New Delhi. The restriction concerns station access and does not mean the entire Metro network is shut. 5 How can commuters check Delhi traffic diversions during the CJP protest? ⌵ The Delhi Traffic Police warned of possible diversions at 30 locations, depending on conditions. Commuters can check its official website and social media for updates or call 1095 or 011-25844444.

The security arrangements include the deployment of 25,000 police and paramilitary personnel, the closure of entry and exit gates at 45 Metro stations, heightened surveillance at Delhi's borders and a temporary suspension of mobile internet services within a 4-km radius of Jantar Mantar.

Police have denied permission for the proposed demonstration, citing the short notice given for the event and alleged violations of rules and directions during an earlier protest.

Delhi Traffic Police issues advisory for 30 locations The Delhi Traffic Police has warned of possible disruptions and diversions at 30 locations across the capital on October 10. Traffic diversions will be enforced from 6 am, depending on the prevailing situation, according to the advisory.

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Commuters have been advised to plan their journeys in advance, allow additional travel time and avoid non-essential travel, particularly when heading towards railway stations, inter-state bus terminals (ISBTs) and the airport through New Delhi and Central Delhi.

The locations likely to be affected include Shankar Road-Vande Mataram 'T' Point, Dhaula Kuan Flyover, Jhandewalan, Panchkuian, Mandi House, Minto Road-Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg, Guru Nanak Chowk, Connaught Place and Jantar Mantar Road.

Other locations include Lodhi Road Flyover, Neela Gumbad, Samrat Hotel roundabout, Sardar Patel Marg-Panchsheel Marg crossing, Bhikaji Cama Place, Moti Bagh Flyover, Windsor Palace roundabout, Rail Bhawan roundabout, Patel Chowk and RML Hospital roundabout.

The police said traffic management measures would remain dynamic and could be relaxed or tightened based on real-time assessments.

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Commuters can check the Delhi Traffic Police's official website and social media platforms for updates and alternative routes. The traffic helpline numbers are 1095 and 011-25844444.

45 Metro stations to remain shut Entry and exit gates at 45 Delhi Metro stations will remain closed from 9 pm on Friday, October 9, until further notice. The restrictions will continue on Saturday, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said.

The affected stations include Rajiv Chowk, New Delhi, Central Secretariat, Patel Chowk, Kashmere Gate, Janpath, Mandi House, Barakhamba Road, Supreme Court, Indraprastha, ITO, Delhi Gate, Khan Market, Jama Masjid, Chandni Chowk, Hauz Khas and INA.

Other stations on the list include Shaheen Bagh, Jamia Millia Islamia, Okhla Vihar, Kalindi Kunj, Lajpat Nagar, Ashram, Sarai Kale Khan-Nizamuddin, Welcome, Shahdara, Rithala, Rohini, Azadpur and Shivaji Stadium.

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Interchange facilities will remain available at the affected stations, except at the New Delhi Metro station, according to the DMRC.

The list of stations to be closed was earlier reported to include 57 stations before the number was revised to 45.

The restrictions could affect office-goers, students, shoppers and other passengers who depend on the Metro for their daily commute.

Mobile internet suspended near Jantar Mantar Mobile internet services will be suspended within a 4-km radius of Jantar Mantar from 10 pm on October 9 until 10 pm on October 10, sources said. The Union Home Ministry has approved the decision, they added.

The suspension will apply to mobile internet services within the designated area, while internet services in the rest of Delhi will remain unaffected, according to the sources.

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The New Delhi district has been divided into 20 zones to strengthen security and maintain law and order. Each zone will be monitored by a Joint Commissioner of Police, a Deputy Commissioner of Police and an Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police.

Special Commissioners of Police heading various units will also monitor the zones and coordinate with senior officers to respond to any law-and-order situation.

More than 120 companies of Central Armed Police Forces are expected to be involved in the security arrangements. Delhi Police has also conducted mock drills at several locations.

Liquor shops across Delhi have been ordered to remain closed on October 9 and 10 as a preventive measure.

Also Read | CJP October 10 protest: Full list of Delhi metro stations closed

Police deny permission for CJP protest Addressing a press conference on Friday, Joint Commissioner of Police Nupur Prasad said permission had been denied for the proposed October 10 demonstration.

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She said the application was submitted on October 7, just three days before the planned gathering, whereas the rules require applications to be filed at least 10 days in advance.

Police also cited concerns over compliance with directions issued by authorities during the party's July demonstration.

The CJP has proposed to protest at Jantar Mantar over alleged irregularities in electoral rolls. The party has demanded the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and opposed the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

Kumar is facing allegations of voter-list tampering under the SIR exercise and of bypassing his two colleagues to alter Form 6, a key document used to register as a voter.

The security measures are intended to prevent protesters from staging an unauthorised sit-in at Jantar Mantar and to stop large groups from converging on sensitive locations.

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Railway stations, airport and Delhi borders under watch Rail services could also be affected on Saturday, with several trains scheduled to arrive at or depart from New Delhi and Hazrat Nizamuddin railway stations between 4 am and 2 pm reportedly cancelled.

Police have stepped up checks at railway stations, bus terminals, hotels, lodges, guest houses and dharamshalas as part of the preventive security exercise.

Delhi's borders will face heightened surveillance, with additional security cameras installed at several locations. Bus terminals will also see increased vigilance, with personnel monitoring passengers and vehicles arriving from neighbouring states.

Airport approach roads are expected to remain under heightened security, with additional checks and surveillance. Travellers have been advised to account for possible congestion and delays when planning their journeys.

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