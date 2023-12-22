comScore
Active Stocks
Fri Dec 22 2023 15:58:52
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 133.50 1.91%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 462.70 6.59%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 636.65 -1.13%
  1. ICICI Bank share price
  2. 993.85 -0.98%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,670.70 -0.93%
Business News/ News / India/  Delhi Police stops wrestler Bajrang Punia's bid to return Padma Shri to PM Modi: Watch video
Back Back

Delhi Police stops wrestler Bajrang Punia's bid to return Padma Shri to PM Modi: Watch video

 Devesh Kumar

Bajrang Punia has decided to return Padma Shri award in protest of the election of a close aide of Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh as the president of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI)

Wrestler Bajrang Punia being stopped by the Delhi Police officials near the Kartavya Path as he intended to return his Padma Shri award to Prime Minister Narendra Modi (PTI)Premium
Wrestler Bajrang Punia being stopped by the Delhi Police officials near the Kartavya Path as he intended to return his Padma Shri award to Prime Minister Narendra Modi (PTI)

India's Olympic medal-winning wrestler Bajrang Punia was stopped at Delhi's Kartavya Path by the police officials on Friday as was enroute to Prime Minister's residence to return his Padma Shri award. The wrestler has decided to return the prestigious award in protest of the election of a close aide of Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh as the president of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI). As per the reports he later kept the Padma Shri medallion on a footpath and later Delhi Police personnel picked it up. 

The report also mentioned that the Delhi Police has kept the Padma Shri medallion for the time being. 

"When I reflect on this day, these medals and awards hurt me, and I wonder why we were even given these when we fought for our daughters and sisters, and we failed. I feel that I am not suitable for this award. The federation was formed to support the players, not to demean and push them to the limits of retirement," Bajrang Punia said while speaking to reporters.

The development comes a day after another top wrestler Sakshi Malik announced that she has decided to quit the sport in protest against the WFI election. "We fought from our heart but if a man like Brij Bhushan, his business partner and a close aide is elected as the president of WFI, I give up wrestling. From today onwards you will not see me on the mat," Sakshi Malik said with tears in her eyes.

Wrestlers Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik, and Vinesh Phogat who led the protests against former WFI chief Brij Bhushan over the allegations of sexual harassment addressed a press conference after the WFI election results.

‘Dabdabaa tha, dabdabaa rahega!..: Brij Bhushan

Sanjay Singh, who holds the position of vice-president in the UP Wrestling Association and is a resident of Varanasi, garnered a total of 40 votes in contrast to his opponent, Anita Sheoran, a gold medalist in the 2010 Commonwealth Games, who secured only seven votes. 

"A message has been given. Every akhaada (wrestling academy) in the country is bursting firecrackers. Dabdabaa tha, dabdabaa rahega! I want to give the credit of victory to the wrestlers of the country and the electors. I want to thank the government as well. The elections were done on the instructions of the Supreme Court... the Centre went ahead to make sure elections happened and a non-partisan person was chosen as president," Brij Bhushan said after the election result. 

However, despite this victory for Singh, the panel led by Sheoran successfully clinched the crucial role of secretary-general. Prem Chand Lochab, a former secretary of the Railways Sports Promotion Board (RSPB), emerged victorious in this position by defeating Darshan Lal with a vote count of 27-19.

 

 

 

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Devesh Kumar
I cover politics, geo-politics, economy, and technology and have keen interest in understanding and analyzing the complex issues that shape our world. I am committed to delivering well-researched, balanced, and thought-provoking stories that provides insights into the key trends and developments.
Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Published: 22 Dec 2023, 08:08 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App