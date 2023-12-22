India's Olympic medal-winning wrestler Bajrang Punia was stopped at Delhi's Kartavya Path by the police officials on Friday as was enroute to Prime Minister's residence to return his Padma Shri award. The wrestler has decided to return the prestigious award in protest of the election of a close aide of Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh as the president of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI). As per the reports he later kept the Padma Shri medallion on a footpath and later Delhi Police personnel picked it up. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The report also mentioned that the Delhi Police has kept the Padma Shri medallion for the time being.

"When I reflect on this day, these medals and awards hurt me, and I wonder why we were even given these when we fought for our daughters and sisters, and we failed. I feel that I am not suitable for this award. The federation was formed to support the players, not to demean and push them to the limits of retirement," Bajrang Punia said while speaking to reporters.

The development comes a day after another top wrestler Sakshi Malik announced that she has decided to quit the sport in protest against the WFI election. "We fought from our heart but if a man like Brij Bhushan, his business partner and a close aide is elected as the president of WFI, I give up wrestling. From today onwards you will not see me on the mat," Sakshi Malik said with tears in her eyes.

Wrestlers Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik, and Vinesh Phogat who led the protests against former WFI chief Brij Bhushan over the allegations of sexual harassment addressed a press conference after the WFI election results.

'Dabdabaa tha, dabdabaa rahega!..: Brij Bhushan Sanjay Singh, who holds the position of vice-president in the UP Wrestling Association and is a resident of Varanasi, garnered a total of 40 votes in contrast to his opponent, Anita Sheoran, a gold medalist in the 2010 Commonwealth Games, who secured only seven votes.

"A message has been given. Every akhaada (wrestling academy) in the country is bursting firecrackers. Dabdabaa tha, dabdabaa rahega! I want to give the credit of victory to the wrestlers of the country and the electors. I want to thank the government as well. The elections were done on the instructions of the Supreme Court... the Centre went ahead to make sure elections happened and a non-partisan person was chosen as president," Brij Bhushan said after the election result.

However, despite this victory for Singh, the panel led by Sheoran successfully clinched the crucial role of secretary-general. Prem Chand Lochab, a former secretary of the Railways Sports Promotion Board (RSPB), emerged victorious in this position by defeating Darshan Lal with a vote count of 27-19.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

