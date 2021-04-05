Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paper
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Delhi Police take strict action against violators of Covid protocols

Delhi Police take strict action against violators of Covid protocols

Premium
Delhi Police personnel issuing a fine to a motorist for not wearing a face mask and violating Covid-19 norms
1 min read . 05:37 AM IST ANI

  • Various restaurants, bars, banquet halls, guest houses and markets were under strict vigilance to curb the spread of virus
  • As many as 4,033 new Covid-19 cases were reported in Delhi on Sunday

In view of the rising Covid-19 cases in the national capital, the South-East District Delhi Police is taking strict action against the violators of Covid protocols in the interest of the public.

In view of the rising Covid-19 cases in the national capital, the South-East District Delhi Police is taking strict action against the violators of Covid protocols in the interest of the public.

On Saturday, a special drive was initiated by Delhi Police which resulted in the registration of 10 FIRs under relevant sections and 330 challans for not wearing a mask, violating social distancing rule and spitting on the common passageway.

TRENDING STORIES See All

On Saturday, a special drive was initiated by Delhi Police which resulted in the registration of 10 FIRs under relevant sections and 330 challans for not wearing a mask, violating social distancing rule and spitting on the common passageway.

TRENDING STORIES See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

Also Read | Inside the march of virus variants

Various restaurants, bars, banquet halls, guest houses and markets were under strict vigilance to curb the effect of this pandemic. Delhi Police issued challans to various night clubs and restaurants for violating Covid norms and serving Hookahs.

The prosecution drive was followed by masks and sanitiser distribution drive by the police officials to boost up the morale of the public to fight against Covid-19.

As many as 4,033 new Covid-19 cases were reported in Delhi on Sunday, which is the highest single-day spike in the national capital since December 4 last year.

According to the latest figures released by the health department of Delhi, 21 people died of the viral disease in the last 24 hours.

The city's positivity rate stands at 4.64 per cent while the cumulative positivity rate is at 4.54 per cent. Total samples tested were 86,899 in the last 24 hours.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
Premium

RBI is likely to keep policy rates unchanged: experts

2 min read . 05:41 AM IST
Premium

Govt asks bidders interested in BEML to disclose any links with China, Pakistan

2 min read . 05:34 AM IST
Premium

Urban areas with even one Covid-19 case to be declared containment zone in UP: Chief secretary

1 min read . 05:32 AM IST
Premium

Jordan's king sends tough message on dissent in royal family

4 min read . 05:18 AM IST

The infection tally in the national capital has gone up to 6,76,414 and a total of 11,081 fatalities due to the disease have been recorded so far.

There are 13,982 active Covid-19 cases in the Union Territory. This is the highest number of active cases in Delhi since December 15 last year.

As many 6,51,351 people have recovered from Covid-19 so far with 2,677 recoveries recorded in the last 24-hours.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.