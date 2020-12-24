Delhi Police takes Priyanka Gandhi into custody, stops Congress' march

Delhi Police takes Priyanka Gandhi into custody, stops Congress' march1 min read . Updated: 24 Dec 2020, 12:31 PM IST
Congress leaders were taken into police custody after they were denied permission to hold a march against the farm laws.
Any dissent against this government is classified as having elements of terror, said Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday slamming the Central government.
"Any dissenting voice against this government is classified as having elements of terror. We are undertaking this march to voice our support for the farmers," the Congress leader said while talking to media.
Also Read | Inside the farmer disquiet at Delhi’s doorstep
"We're living in a democracy and they are elected MPs. They have the right to meet the President and they should be allowed. What is the problem with that? Government is not ready to listen to voices of lakhs of farmers camping at borders," she said after Congress leaders were stopped from marching to Rashtrapati Bhavan.
"It is a sin to use the kind of names they (BJP leaders and supporters) used for farmers. If the government is calling them anti-nationals, then the government is a sinner," the Congress leader added.
Farmers are protesting at the borders of Delhi since November 26 against the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020; and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.
