The Delhi Traffic Police will procure the latest version of body cameras to enhance traffic management in the national capital, said officials as quoted by news agency PTI. At present, the city's traffic unit has over 400 body cameras and the department requires around 2,000 such equipment.

A senior police official told PTI, "The procurement process of the latest version of body cameras is in the initial stage. We are trying to get such cameras where we can access live streaming of traffic situations in any part of the city."

He informed that the Delhi traffic police have also invited tenders for such type of cameras which can give live feed to the headquarters.

These cameras will help the police officials to record a face and that data can further be used to nab the culprits, he said, adding that the new cams will have the latest technology.

According to the Delhi traffic police, the body cameras can take care of a lot of public grievances like the behavior of police personnel, and scrutinize the behavior of the public -- whether they are threatening police, not behaving properly, or they were drunk.

The police had earlier inked a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with FM radio channels to give live updates about traffic congestions and diversions to commuters in the city.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Traffic Police had also launched a special drive to penalize motorists who use use pressure horns and modified silencers. "Starting today, #DelhiTrafficPolice shall be penalizing those who use pressure horns and modified silencers in their vehicles. #DelhiMeinShorNahi," it tweeted.

Police said that a fine of ₹1,000 will be imposed on violators. Modifying silencers come under registration certificate (RC) violation. A senior officer said although action was already being taken, the focus will now increase.

Many people took to the micro-blogging site to appreciate the city police's decision and also gave suggestions regarding other issues.

A user wrote, “Pls do same for modified Headlights and high beam usage", while another user tweeted, "Good. Please conduct a drive against those who ride on footpaths and also those who ride/drive wrong side."

(With PTI inputs)