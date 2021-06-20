Delhi Police has announced the formation of district and thana (police station)-level committees for Public Health Care (PHC) Management to both prevent and tackle the possibility of of resurgence of a third wave of the COVID-19 in the national capital.

According to a press statement by Delhi Police, "These committees will be providing a professional response to various situations arising out of public health emergencies, movement of migrant labourers, care for the destitute, elderly citizens and women, food/ration for needy and hungry, maintaining essential supplies, etc."

The committees will look into the public acceptance of Covid appropriate behaviour (CAB) and placing measures for systemic and voluntary adoption, to minimise the need for coercive enforcement will be among the important objectives of the committees.

Mentioning that compliance of COVID-19 norms is voluntary, but also every citizen's responsibility and duty, which cannot always be achieved through coercive challans, Delhi Commissioner of Police, SN Shrivastava said, "Police is to prosecute the violations which should be the minimum occurrence and not a norm."

The Covid Cell at Police Headquarters would be upgraded to a Public Health Emergency Management Cell to supervise the committees, the police said. ()

