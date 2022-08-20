Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / News / India /  Delhi Police to penalise vehicles with pressure horns, modified silencers

Delhi Police to penalise vehicles with pressure horns, modified silencers

Many people also took to the micro-blogging site to laud the city police's decision
1 min read . 02:32 PM ISTLivemint

Delhi Traffic Police has started special drive to penalise vehicle owners using pressure horns and modified silencers, the police claims people suffer due to the ill effects of noise pollution due to these modified features

The Delhi Traffic Police on Saturday started a special drive to penalise those vehicle owners who use pressure horns and modified silencers in their vehicles. They informed public about the drive via micro-blogging platform Twitter.

"Starting today, #DelhiTrafficPolice shall be penalising those who use pressure horns and modified silencers in their vehicles. #DelhiMeinShorNahi," it tweeted.

A senior police officer affirmed that the city police were already taking strict action against such offenders and now the focus will be increased.

"Challans will be issued to those found creating noise pollution by violating the norms and using pressure horns or modified silencers," the officer said.

"We will interview doctors and ask them about the ill effects of noise pollution. We will air the interview to educate people so that they would stop using modified silencers and pressure horns," another officer said.

Citizens took to the micro-blogging site Twitter to praise the city police's decision and also gave further ideas regarding other traffic problems.

One user wrote, "Pls do the same for modified Headlights and high beam usage".

Another user said, "Good. Please conduct a drive against those who ride on footpaths and also those who ride/drive wrong side."

With Input from PTI.

