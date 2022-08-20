Delhi Police to penalise vehicles with pressure horns, modified silencers

Delhi Traffic Police has started special drive to penalise vehicle owners using pressure horns and modified silencers, the police claims people suffer due to the ill effects of noise pollution due to these modified features
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
The Delhi Traffic Police on Saturday started a special drive to penalise those vehicle owners who use pressure horns and modified silencers in their vehicles. They informed public about the drive via micro-blogging platform Twitter.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
The Delhi Traffic Police on Saturday started a special drive to penalise those vehicle owners who use pressure horns and modified silencers in their vehicles. They informed public about the drive via micro-blogging platform Twitter.
"Starting today, #DelhiTrafficPolice shall be penalising those who use pressure horns and modified silencers in their vehicles. #DelhiMeinShorNahi," it tweeted.
"Starting today, #DelhiTrafficPolice shall be penalising those who use pressure horns and modified silencers in their vehicles. #DelhiMeinShorNahi," it tweeted.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
A senior police officer affirmed that the city police were already taking strict action against such offenders and now the focus will be increased.
A senior police officer affirmed that the city police were already taking strict action against such offenders and now the focus will be increased.
"Challans will be issued to those found creating noise pollution by violating the norms and using pressure horns or modified silencers," the officer said.
"Challans will be issued to those found creating noise pollution by violating the norms and using pressure horns or modified silencers," the officer said.
"We will interview doctors and ask them about the ill effects of noise pollution. We will air the interview to educate people so that they would stop using modified silencers and pressure horns," another officer said.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
"We will interview doctors and ask them about the ill effects of noise pollution. We will air the interview to educate people so that they would stop using modified silencers and pressure horns," another officer said.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Citizens took to the micro-blogging site Twitter to praise the city police's decision and also gave further ideas regarding other traffic problems.