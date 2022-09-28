Delhi Police to plant dummy IEDs to check alertness ahead of festive season

In the festive season, crowded areas become easy targets for terror groups. Sources said all crowded places and possible strike points are being covered via this drill to assess the promptness of police personnel.
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
The Delhi Police Special Cell will plant dummy IEDs across the city to check the preparation and alertness of the cops ahead of the festive season.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
The Delhi Police Special Cell will plant dummy IEDs across the city to check the preparation and alertness of the cops ahead of the festive season.
"This move comes after intelligence input on multiple terror threats in different parts of the national capital ahead of the festive season," sources told news agency ANI. The drill will be conducted to avoid any untoward incident.
"This move comes after intelligence input on multiple terror threats in different parts of the national capital ahead of the festive season," sources told news agency ANI. The drill will be conducted to avoid any untoward incident.
In the festive season, crowded areas become easy targets for terror groups. Sources said all crowded places and possible strike points are being covered via this drill to assess the promptness of police personnel.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
In the festive season, crowded areas become easy targets for terror groups. Sources said all crowded places and possible strike points are being covered via this drill to assess the promptness of police personnel.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Earlier also, the special cell planted 15 dummy IEDs to check the alertness of the force. Out of 15 IEDs, at least 10 of them were detected well on time by the police force.
Earlier also, the special cell planted 15 dummy IEDs to check the alertness of the force. Out of 15 IEDs, at least 10 of them were detected well on time by the police force.
Sources said departmental action is likely to be taken in case of personnel in respective areas if they fail to detect the dummy IEDs.
Sources said departmental action is likely to be taken in case of personnel in respective areas if they fail to detect the dummy IEDs.
In August, Delhi Police conducted a mock drill exercise to check the alertness and preparation of its personnel ahead of India's 75th Independence Day.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
In August, Delhi Police conducted a mock drill exercise to check the alertness and preparation of its personnel ahead of India's 75th Independence Day.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
A Red Alert Scheme was started for three hours in the evening across central district. Intensive checking, picketing and patrolling was started with the focus being on high footfall and congested areas. Police personnel were updated about the red alert and within a span of three hours they were able to identify all four dummies showing their alertness.
A Red Alert Scheme was started for three hours in the evening across central district. Intensive checking, picketing and patrolling was started with the focus being on high footfall and congested areas. Police personnel were updated about the red alert and within a span of three hours they were able to identify all four dummies showing their alertness.
Apart from this, another mock drill was conducted at Jama Masjid where a situation of mock bomb blast was created to assess police response.