Delhi Police to soon launch online facility to release seized vehicles1 min read . Updated: 18 Aug 2022, 06:44 AM IST
For the convenience of citizens, Delhi Police will soon start an online facility for the release of confiscated vehicles.
For the convenience of citizens, Delhi Police will soon start an online facility for the release of confiscated vehicles.
Listen to this article
Delhi Police is always trying to innovate and come up with new ideas so that the citizens enjoy hassle free engagement with it. Accordingly, for the convenience of citizens, the Delhi Police will soon set up an online facility to release seized vehicles.