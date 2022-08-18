OPEN APP
Delhi Police is always trying to innovate and come up with new ideas so that the citizens enjoy hassle free engagement with it. Accordingly, for the convenience of citizens, the Delhi Police will soon set up an online facility to release seized vehicles.

So far there have been taxing process and people have had to go to police stations multiple times to release their confiscated vehicles.

The process has been simplified by allowing you to apply online for the release of your seized vehicle while people are at home.

According to Delhi Police, the facility will be opened under the Civil Service System. Currently, services such as theft/loss of goods, FIR viewing, elderly registration, and tenant/servant registration are available online.

Vehicles are generally seized when documents are not complete or for unauthorized parking.

To release seized vehicles, a vehicle owner has to go to the police station and write an application. After that, the application has to be taken to the concerned ACP office. After the approval of the ACP, the vehicle owner has to come to the police station again with the application. After submitting the application to maalkhana, the vehicle is released.

According to Delhi Police, after the new system comes into force, the process will start after the online application. The process will be like getting police verification done online,

The facility will be started soon. Similarly, Delhi Police is preparing to offer other services online.

Similarly, Delhi Police is working on other areas as well to get them online.

