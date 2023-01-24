Delhi: Traffic advisory issued for Bharat Parv, avoid THESE routes till Jan 312 min read . Updated: 24 Jan 2023, 07:09 AM IST
Republic Day 2023: Traffic movement will be diverted from the Delhi Gate, Hanuman Mandir (Yamuna Bazaar), Chhatta Rail Chowk, Shanti Van, T-Point Subhash Marg and the GPO (Kashmiri Gate).
The Delhi Police has issued traffic advisory for the commuters in view of Bharat Parva which is scheduled to be held at Red Fort from January 26 to 31. The Ministry of Tourism is organizing ‘Bharat Parva’ on the occasion of Republic Day of India.
