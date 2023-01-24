The Delhi Police has issued traffic advisory for the commuters in view of Bharat Parva which is scheduled to be held at Red Fort from January 26 to 31. The Ministry of Tourism is organizing ‘Bharat Parva’ on the occasion of Republic Day of India .

According to the traffic advisory, traffic movement will be diverted from the Delhi Gate, Hanuman Mandir (Yamuna Bazaar), Chhatta Rail Chowk, Shanti Van, T-Point Subhash Marg and the GPO (Kashmiri Gate).

It further stated that traffic restrictions/regulation/diversion may be imposed on Netaji Subhash Marg, Nishad Raj Marg, Lothiyan Road (from GPO to Chhatta Rail Chowk), Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Marg (from Hanuman Mandir to Chhatta Rail Chowk).

Delhi traffic police also advised commuters going to railway stations, ISBTs and airport to leave with sufficient time at hand to accommodate possible delays on the routes.

Police also advised people to avail public transport to help decongest roads. “Park your vehicles only at designated lots and avoid roadside parking. In case any unusual/unidentified object or person is noticed in suspicious circumstances, information should be given to the police," the advisory read.

During the Bharat Parva, food courts and handicraft stalls will also be set up at 15 August Park and Madhav Das Park. Tableaux will also be placed at 15 August Park, Red Fort, for general public and VIPs are also scheduled to visit the place.

Traffic in several areas also remained affected in Delhi on Monday due to Full Dress Rehearsal of the Republic Day Parade. The parade started at 10:30 AM on Monday from Vijay Chowk and proceeded towards the Red Fort.

It passed through the Kartavya Path, C-Hexagon, roundabout statue of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, Tilak Marg, Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg, and Netaji Subhash Marg.

The 2023 Republic Day celebrations will include scenes from the Ramayana and Mahabharata, showcase the cave shrine of Amarnath, feature a drone show and more.