Delhi Police issues traffic advisory due to political protest. Avoid THIS route….

The Delhi Police has issued a traffic advisory due to political protest at DDU Marg. Check the details here.

The Delhi Traffic Police has in a social media post today (July 29), informed of heavy traffic at DDU Marg, ITO Chowk, Minto Road and other nearby roads due to a political protest in the national capital.

“In view of a political party's protest at DDU Marg, traffic will remain heavy at ITO Chowk, Minto Road and other nearby roads," the Police Advisory stated.

The Delhi traffic police also stated that DDU Marg may be closed for traffic movement from 10.30 AM to 01:00 PM. Stating: "Kindly avoid these roads and plan your journey accordingly."

Earlier today, the traffic police also informed that movement has been affected on Ring Road in the carriageway from Lajpat Nagar towards AIIMS due to breakdown of a bus at Moolchand Underpass.

This is a breaking story, more updates are awaited…

