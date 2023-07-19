Delhi police trains 19 women commandos as ‘Markswomen’ for G20 summit

Ahead of the G20 Summit, the Delhi Police is giving special training to women commandos as 'markswomen' that is cheduled to take palce in the national capital in September this year.
According to Delhi Police senior officials 19 women SWAT commandos have successfully completed a one month course from the training team of the Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) Force in Madhya Pradesh so far.
The Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) trained 19 women commandos as 'markswomen' in June and July. These trained women will act as frontline security guard cum sharpshooter during all the events of G-20 summit, officials added.
"Delhi Police will provide utmost security to the visiting delegates. So we are giving training to our women commandos," an official said.
Officials said that the women commandos were also given marks based on their performance. Constable Kiran secured first position and secured 95% marks, Constable Vaishali secured second position with 77.5% marks and constable Kavita came third with 75% marks.
Earlier on Monday, the Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister of India, PK Mishra chaired the sixth meeting of the Coordination Committee on India’s G20 Presidency and called on all agencies to work in a “Whole of Government" approach, to make the G20 Summit a success.
The G20 Summit is slated to be held in New Delhi on September 9 and 10, 2023.
