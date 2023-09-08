On the eve of G-20 Summit meet in national capital Delhi, the Delhi Police's website is down. The Delhi Police website seems to have crashed amid cybersecurity threats ahead of the crucial international meet in Delhi.

The Delhi Police website currently shows the error message “This service isn’t available". As per Threat intelligence platform, Falcon Feed, “Team Insane PK hackers group" have claimed to have targeted the website. It has also posted a screenshot of the Telegram chat confirming the same.

According to Business Today report, Falcon Feeds has informed that hackers are targeting Indian websites amid the G20 Summit preparations.

These threats include Distributed Denial-of-Service (DDoS) and data leak, the report added.

“Most of the groups are hacktivist groups that are actively targeting India since past many months. The discussion related G20 was started by Indonesian groups like Hacktivist Indonesia Jambi Cyber Team, Ganonsec, FR3DENS OF SECURITY , host kill crew and more. It was later joined by Pakistan backed groups like team insane pk. We expect more groups to join soon." Business Today quoted Falcon Feeds.

Meanwhile, security has been beefed up across the national capital, especially in New Delhi district, on the eve of the G20 summit with police, paramilitary forces and other agencies maintaining a hawk-eye vigil in the city, officials said on Friday.

Markswomen and armed forces deployed at strategic locations, enhanced patrolling and intensive checking in border areas are some of the security measures taken by the Delhi Police ahead of the G20 summit that will be held here from September 9 to 10 at Pragati Maidan here.

Delhi Police is being assisted by over 50,000 security personnel, K9 dog squads and mounted police.

Further, the Tibetan Youth Congress Friday held a protest in north Delhi's Majnu ka Tilla against the participation of Chinese delegates in the Summit. Holding banners and raising anti-China slogans, protesters carried out a “peaceful" demonstration amid heavy personnel deployment, the police said.