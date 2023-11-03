As toxic air engulfs Delhi, the cabinet minister of the ruling Aam Aadmi Party said that they could not control pollution 'completely'.

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai argued that pollution in Delhi is a complex issue wherein other neighbouring states are also involved. "First of all, it is wrong to think that the Delhi Government can control pollution completely because the matter of pollution is not of Delhi alone...Sources outside Delhi cause twice the pollution here than the sources within Delhi," the Barpur MLA told ANI news agency.

Defending the work of the Delhi government in mitigating the pollution, Rai said, "It is a result of the efforts of CM Arvind Kejriwal that as per the report of the Central Government, Delhi experienced more than 200 days of good air quality. But the task remains. The 10-15 days after 1st November weather changes take place. We will focus more on controlling the situation".

According to the air quality index, the air crisis is not confined to Delhi alone; several cities in neighbouring Haryana, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh have also reported hazardous air quality.

These cities include Hanumangarh (401), Bhiwadi (379), and Sri Ganganagar (390) in Rajasthan; Hisar (454), Fatehabad (410), Jind (456), Rohtak (427), Ballabgarh (390), Bahadurgarh (377), Sonepat (458), Kurukshetra (333), Karnal (345), Kaithal (369), Bhiwani (365), Faridabad (448), and Gurugram (366) in Haryana; and Ghaziabad (414), Baghpat (425), Meerut (375), Noida (436), and Greater Noida (478) in Uttar Pradesh.

Delhi's anti-pollution measures

- Ban on non-essential construction work, stone crushing and mining

-Ban imposed on the following activities, which include: 1. Demolition works 2. Loading and unloading of construction materials anywhere within or outside the project sites 3. Transfer of raw materials either manually or through conveyor belts, including fly ash 4. Movement of vehicles on unpaved roads. 5. Operation of batching plant 6. Laying of sewer line, waterline, drainage work, and electric cabling by open trench system 7. cutting and fixing of tiles, stones, and other flooring materials 8. Waterproofing work 9. Painting, polishing, and varnishing works etc, and 10. Road construction/ repair works including paving of sidewalks/pathways and central verges etc.

-Restrictions on the plying of BS III petrol and BS IV diesel four-wheelers in Delhi, Gurugram, Faridabad, Ghaziabad, and Gautam Budh Nagar.

-The government has increased the frequency of mechanised sweeping of roads and ensured daily water-sprinkling along with dust suppressants.

-Delhi Metro's frequency increased to encourage more and more people to use public transport in Delhi and neighbouring cities. The DMRC has promised to run a total of 60 additional trips from today (3 November).

-Two days of school holidays in all government and private primary schools.

