Delhi pollution: AAP govt launches ’Red Light On, Gaadi Off’ campaign, alleges rise in stubble burning in Haryana, UP

Delhi pollution: The 'Red Light On, Gaadi Off' campaign encourages people to switch off their vehicle engines while waiting at red lights or traffic lights to curb emissions

Livemint
Published21 Oct 2024, 04:17 PM IST
A view of Traffic was affected on Noida link Road in the carriageway from Akshardham towards Chilla Border due to flip of a straw trolly on descending Akshardham flyover. in New Delhi, India, on Thursday, October 10, 2024.
A view of Traffic was affected on Noida link Road in the carriageway from Akshardham towards Chilla Border due to flip of a straw trolly on descending Akshardham flyover. in New Delhi, India, on Thursday, October 10, 2024.(RAJ K RAJ /HT PHOTO)

Delhi's Environment Minister Gopal Rai launched the 'Red Light On, Gaadi Off' campaign on Monday, October 21. This awareness campaign aims to curb vehicular emissions and air pollution in Delhi, which reels under a blanket of smog and severe pollution during winter.

The 'Red Light On, Gaadi Off' campaign encourages people to switch off their vehicle engines while waiting at red lights or traffic lights to curb emissions.

Also Read | 3 in 10 Delhi-NCR families affected by pollution-related health issues: Study

The campaign kicked off at the ITO crossing in Delhi. A video shared by AAP on X showed some volunteers holding placards with messages like "Yudh Pradushan Ke Virudh". As part of the launch, Gopal Rai also distributed roses to auto drivers.

The launch of the campaign was announced a day after the Air Quality Index (AQI) remained in the 'poor' category in the national capital. According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data, the 24-hour average AQI at 9 am on Sunday in Delhi was recorded at 265.

'Delhi's pollution levels expected to rise'

Speaking after the campaign's launch, Rai noted rising pollution levels, particularly during the winter months, and stressed the need for immediate action. He emphasized that Delhiites were suffering more from pollution caused outside the city than from the pollution within it.

Also Read | Rising air pollution causing health concerns? Get an air purifier to solve this

"As we all know, pollution is increasing, and it is unfortunate that the people of Delhi not only bear the brunt of pollution from within the city but also from neighbouring states. With winter approaching, pollution levels are expected to rise further," the minister said.

'Increase' in stubble burning in UP, Haryana

AAP minister Gopal Rai said, "Apart from dust and vehicle pollution, there is pollution due to stubble burning." He said the instances of stubble burning in the AAP-ruled Punjab are going down.

He instead blamed neighbouring BJP-ruled states – Haryana and Uttar Pradesh. "Unfortunately, stubble burning incidents are increasing in Haryana and Uttar Pradesh," he said.

Also Read | Delhi air pollution: Govt bans production and sale of firecrackers till Jan 1

"We appeal to the BJP governments and leaders to stop stubble burning incidents in Haryana and Uttar Pradesh. Yesterday, I visited Anand Vihar [at Delhi-UP border], where I saw many diesel-run buses. While, in Delhi, we are running CNG and electric buses. We appeal to BJP governments to cooperate with Delhi," Rai said.

Also Read | Air Pollution: Delhi’s air quality turns ‘severe’; AQI stands at 447

He added, "The Delhi government is doing its share of work. To tackle pollution from vehicles, we are starting a month-long 'Red Light On, Gaadi Off' awareness campaign today."

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:21 Oct 2024, 04:17 PM IST
Business NewsNewsIndiaDelhi pollution: AAP govt launches ’Red Light On, Gaadi Off’ campaign, alleges rise in stubble burning in Haryana, UP

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Wipro share price

    547.85
    03:55 PM | 21 OCT 2024
    -0.85 (-0.15%)

    HDFC Bank share price

    1,728.80
    03:56 PM | 21 OCT 2024
    47.65 (2.83%)

    Tata Steel share price

    155.00
    03:55 PM | 21 OCT 2024
    -0.3 (-0.19%)

    Bank Of Baroda share price

    245.70
    03:47 PM | 21 OCT 2024
    -2.3 (-0.93%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Tech Mahindra share price

    1,701.10
    03:57 PM | 21 OCT 2024
    13.1 (0.78%)

    HCL Technologies share price

    1,842.50
    03:57 PM | 21 OCT 2024
    -14.7 (-0.79%)

    National Aluminium Company share price

    229.70
    03:47 PM | 21 OCT 2024
    -2.3 (-0.99%)

    JM Financial share price

    147.15
    03:59 PM | 21 OCT 2024
    -11.55 (-7.28%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Heg share price

    459.80
    03:59 PM | 21 OCT 2024
    -37 (-7.45%)

    JM Financial share price

    147.15
    03:59 PM | 21 OCT 2024
    -11.55 (-7.28%)

    Tata Consumer share price

    1,016.45
    03:55 PM | 21 OCT 2024
    -78.2 (-7.14%)

    Aether Industries share price

    862.40
    03:29 PM | 21 OCT 2024
    -63.2 (-6.83%)
    More from Top Losers

    Tata Chemicals share price

    1,188.45
    03:58 PM | 21 OCT 2024
    100.5 (9.24%)

    Indigo Paints share price

    1,655.15
    03:46 PM | 21 OCT 2024
    89.85 (5.74%)

    Bajaj Auto share price

    10,500.55
    03:40 PM | 21 OCT 2024
    437.45 (4.35%)

    Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation share price

    2,800.00
    03:29 PM | 21 OCT 2024
    113.5 (4.22%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      79,425.00-10.00
      Chennai
      79,431.00-10.00
      Delhi
      79,583.00-10.00
      Kolkata
      79,435.00-10.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.98/L0.23
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.