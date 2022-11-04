The Delhi Government is likely to impose a ban on plying of diesel-run vehicles as the air quality remains under the "severe" category. The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) recommended enforcement of restrictions mandated under stage four of the Graded Response Action Plan or Grap due to a spike in pollution. Under these GRAP measures, the state governments should stop the entry of diesel-run trucks, except those carrying essential commodities, and diesel cars except the BS-VI emission norms compliant vehicles, , according to an order issued by the CAQM.

According to a report by the Hindustan Times, Livemint's sister publication, Delhi environment minister Gopal Rai has called a high-level meeting on Friday afternoon at the Delhi Secretariat in the wake of the CAQM directions.

However, an official from the Delhi Transport Department told the daily that the ban on plying of diesel vehicles will be tough.

As for enforcing the ban on the plying of four-wheeler diesel LMVs in the National Capital Territory (NCT) of Delhi, the official said they have access to a pan-India database through the "Vahan" portal.

"The vehicles will be turned back and if any vehicle manages to sneak in and is found plying on the roads of Delhi, it will be immediately impounded," he added.

The official said the department can only implement the ban manually.

"There is no mechanism to implement it through technology. We will have to stop a vehicle, key in its details into the Vahan portal and only then will we get to know whether it is a BS-VI vehicle or any other vehicle," the official said.

The officials said if the air quality levels witness an improvement, that is, they fall below 400, the ban will not be in place.

The department will issue public notices and release advertisements to make people aware about the restrictions in place.

Another spokesperson from the transport department told the daily that if such vehicles are found plying, the owners may face a challan of ₹20,000.

Yesterday, Delhi Transport Department officials said that a total of 120 teams will be in action at Delhi's entry points to ensure that trucks, apart from those carrying essential items, do not enter the national capital.

The commission also ordered a ban on the Delhi-registered diesel-run medium and heavy goods vehicles in the capital. Those carrying essential commodities and providing essential services are exempted.

The entry of trucks other than those run on electric and CNG into Delhi is banned too.

According to an estimate by the transport department, there are nearly 300,000 diesel vehicles that have a BS-III or BS-IV engine in Delhi.

Last year, a study conducted by the Centre for Science and Environment (CSE) claimed that vehicles are the biggest contributor to local particulate matter in Delhi.