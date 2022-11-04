Delhi pollution: AAP govt likely to impose a on diesel cars today

The Delhi Government is likely to impose a ban on plying of diesel-run vehicles as the air quality remains under the "severe" category. The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) recommended enforcement of restrictions mandated under stage four of the Graded Response Action Plan or Grap due to a spike in pollution. Under these GRAP measures, the state governments should stop the entry of diesel-run trucks, except those carrying essential commodities, and diesel cars except the BS-VI emission norms compliant vehicles, , according to an order issued by the CAQM.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}