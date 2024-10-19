Delhi pollution: Air quality hits red zone at 344 AQI; falls to ‘very poor’ category ahead of Diwali

The AQI in the national capital has reached alarming levels, with Anand Vihar at 334 and AIIMS at 253. Areas like Rohini have fallen into the 'severe' category; read to know more 

Written By Sudeshna Ghoshal
Updated19 Oct 2024, 11:26 AM IST
Delhi air pollution: Air quality hits red zone at 344 AQI; falls to ‘very poor’ category
Delhi air pollution: Air quality hits red zone at 344 AQI; falls to ‘very poor’ category(Hindustan Times)

Delhi air pollution: The national capital has been soaring high in terms of ‘Very Poor’ air quality, with the index dropping to 344. As a thin layer of smog engulfed the city, several areas including Rohini, Mundka, Shalimar fell to the ‘severe’ category with air quality levels plummeting over 350.

The AQI scale categorises air quality levels as follows: 0-50 is considered 'good,' 51-100 'satisfactory,' 101-200 'moderate,' 201-300 'poor,' 301-400 'very poor,' and 401-500 'severe.'

Also Read | Delhi’s air quality hits red zone at 293 AQI, All you need to know

According to the Central Pollution Control Board(CPCB), a ‘poor’ AQI can cause breathing discomfort upon prolonged exposure. ‘Very poor’ AQI, higher risk of respiratory illnesses over extended periods.

With around two weeks left for Diwali, and the approaching winter season, Delhi's air quality has been degrading at a constant rate. What started with an average AQI of 234 in the ‘poor’ category on October 15, has now become ‘severe’.

Also Read | SC slams Punjab & Haryana for stubble burning, says ‘nothing happening’

On Saturday, the AQI at Anand Vihar area was 334, followed by AQI of 253 at AIIMS and surrounding areas. At India Gate, the AQI dropped to 251, categorized as ‘Poor’.

‘Diesel buses from Uttar Pradesh main reason…’

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai stated that the diesel buses coming in from Uttar Pradesh, were one of the major contributors to air pollution in Delhi. He said the air pollution control teams are also scheduled to visit the hostpots on Saturday.

"..In Anand Vihar, we have installed anti-smokers to control the dust…Our teams are also speaking to the officials of the UP government to start a joint operation to reduce pollution," Gopal Rai was quoted as saying by ANI.

Also Read | Stubble burning: Supreme Court raps CAQM, pulls up Haryana, Punjab govt

Meanwhile, Congress leader Pawan Khera, on Friday, slammed the Aam Admi Party, stating that it was busy blaming the Haryana government for increasing air pollution arising from stubble burning.

Stubble burning, which is associated with rice-wheat cropping pattern, has been a long standing issue which exacerbates air pollution levels in Delhi and its neighbouring regions during the winter season. In September, stubble burning increased 19.8 per cent in Haryana and declined 28.7 per cent in Punjab.

 

 

 

 

First Published:19 Oct 2024, 11:26 AM IST
Business NewsNewsIndiaDelhi pollution: Air quality hits red zone at 344 AQI; falls to ‘very poor’ category ahead of Diwali

