Delhi's air quality on Sunday morning improves to move to the 'very poor' category from ‘severe' category. As per SAFAR-India, Air Quality Index (AQI) today morning stood 386.

For the last three days, the AQI remained in the severe category. On Saturday, the 24-hour average Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 437, while on Friday, it stood at 471, the worst this season so far. The AQI was 411 on Thursday and 372 on Wednesday.

SAFAR, meanwhile, on Saturday, said, the AQI is likely to improve for the next two days as winds at transport level (925 mb) are slowing down resulting in lesser intrusion of farm fires related pollutants into Delhi.

"However, as local winds are becoming calm and minimum temperature is decreasing further, preventing efficient dispersion of pollutants leading to improvement of air quality to upper end of very poor category or lower end of severe category," the forecasting agency said in its forecast.

Delhi CM announces measure to deal with pollution

Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday announced various emergency measures to deal with the pollution crisis.

As per the announcement yesterday, schools would remain physically closed for a week from this Monday. Classes would continue virtually so that students don't have to breathe in the polluted air.

All construction activity in the national capital have been shut down from November 14 to November 17, he added.

Government office employees will be asked to operate from home (WFH) at 100 per cent capacity for a week, while private offices will be issued an advisory to go for WFH (work from home) option as much as possible, stated the Chief Minister.

Kejriwal announced the decisions after chairing a high-level emergency meeting with senior officials and ministers of the Delhi government. He said that his government will also present a proposal for lockdown before the Supreme Court.

Terming the rise in air pollution in Delhi-NCR an "emergency" situation, the Supreme Court on Saturday suggested clamping a lockdown in the national capital as it asked the Centre and the Delhi government to take immediate measures to improve the air quality.

(With inputs from agencies)

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.