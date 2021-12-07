Spelling a wave of relief for the national capital, the air quality in Delhimproved considerably on Tuesday with favourable wind speed aiding dispersion of pollutants.

The city's 24-hour average air quality index (AQI) read 255, an improvement from 322 on Monday.

Neighbouring Faridabad (234), Ghaziabad (235), Greater Noida (174), Gurgaon (248) and Noida (212) recorded their air quality in the 'poor' to 'very poor' range.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

The Ministry of Earth Sciences' air quality forecast agency SAFAR said local wind speed increased to 16 kmph on Tuesday. Moderate wind speed over the next four days will further improve ventilation, it said.

Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 11.4 degrees Celsius, two notches more than normal, and a maximum temperature of 25.1 degrees Celsius. The minimum temperature is likely to drop by two to three degrees Celsius over the next three to four days.

Humidity levels oscillated between 97 per cent and 40 per cent.

The weatherman has forecast a mainly clear sky along with mist or shallow fog for Wednesday morning. The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to settle at 24 degrees Celsius and 10 degrees Celsius respectively.

Meanwhile, in an attempt to control air pollution levels in the national capital, Delhi environment department officials on Tuesday announced that the ban on entry of trucks will continue till further orders. The CNG and e-trucks and those carrying essential commodities are allowed to enter Delhi.

Earlier, the Delhi government had extended the ban till December 7, however, considering the air pollution situation the ban on truck entry will continue.

"According to the directions of the Commission of Air Quality Management, the ban (on truck entry) will continue till further orders," an official clarified.

Just last week, the Delhi government announced the closure of all schools in the national capital till further orders in a bid to minimize the impact of air pollution on the health of children.

The ban on construction and demolition activities in Delhi were also to continue till further orders.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.