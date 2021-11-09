Air quality in Delhi has improved to 'very poor' from 'severe' category in the last 24 hours. As per System of Air Quality & Weather Forecasting & Research (SAFAR), Air Quality Index (AQI) on Tuesday morning stood at 372. A significant improvement from the condition on Monday morning, when the AQI stood at 432.

On Thursday, the air quality in the national capital slipped to the severe category and continued to move upwards the next day. On Friday noon, the AQI stood at 462.

In Delhi, the air quality was the poorest in five years post Diwali celebration along with rise in incidents of stubble burning in neighbouring states.

However, from Saturday, the air quality started improving in the city due to the high wind speed.

The AQI in the national capital at 449 on Saturday morning. On Sunday morning it stood at 436, while in the evening it improved further.

The AQI was at 432 on Monday morning, as per SAFAR.

