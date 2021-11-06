Delhi pollution: Air quality improves slightly due to high wind speed

The city's AQI slipped to the 'severe' category on Thursday night and continued its upward trend to reach 462 at noon on Friday. The air quality in Delhi was the poorest in five years post Diwali celebrations along with rise in incidents of stubble burning in neighbouring states.
The Ministry of Earth Sciences' air quality forecast agency, SAFAR, stated that stubble burning accounted for 36 percent of Delhi's PM2.5 on Friday, the highest in this season so far.
An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.
Experts said, as quoted by PTI, the air quality degraded to severe in Delhi-NCR due to unfavourable weather conditions, calm winds, low temperature and low mixing height and a poisonous cocktail of emissions from firecrackers, stubble burning and local sources.
However, the weather office has predicted strong surface winds that will help clear out pollutants in the city's air on Saturday.