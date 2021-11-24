Delhi pollution: air quality improves to 'poor' category, AQI drops down to 280

"The AQI today indicates 'poor' category. Winds at the transport level are likely to slow down and also change direction from northwest to south/southeast tomorrow and north or northwest on 25th. Local surface winds are also relatively low for the next 3 days that reduce the dispersion of pollutants leading to deterioration. The net effect is that air quality is likely to be within the 'poor' or 'lower end of very poor' category for the next 3 days. From 27th onwards local surface winds are likely to increase resulting in improvement of air quality but expected to be within the 'poor' or 'lower end of very poor' category range. The effective stubble fire count is 770 and its %share in Delhi's PM2.5 is 3 per cent," it said in a bulletin.