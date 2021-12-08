1 min read.Updated: 08 Dec 2021, 08:45 AM ISTLivemint
Delhi pollution: The air quality in the national capital remained stagnant in the 'very poor' category for several days in the past week
New Delhi: Delhi's air quality marginally improved today as it slipped into the 'poor' category. The Air Quality Index (AQI) in the city (overall) read 235 at 7.40 am. According to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR), the level of PM 2.5 and PM 10 in the air at 7.40 am stood at 'poor' and 'moderate' levels, respectively.
The air quality in the national capital remained stagnant in the 'very poor' category for several days in the past week.