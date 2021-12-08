New Delhi: Delhi's air quality marginally improved today as it slipped into the 'poor' category. The Air Quality Index (AQI) in the city (overall) read 235 at 7.40 am. According to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR), the level of PM 2.5 and PM 10 in the air at 7.40 am stood at 'poor' and 'moderate' levels, respectively.

The air quality in the national capital remained stagnant in the 'very poor' category for several days in the past week.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

Meanwhile, the AQI in Gurugram and Noida was recorded at 235 and 286 respectively, both in the 'poor' category at 7.40 am.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.