Delhi pollution: Air quality panel forms 40 flying squads to monitor compliance

Twelve inspection teams each have been constituted for the NCR districts of Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Delhi, while four teams have been deputed in the national capital region (NCR) districts of Rajasthan (HT_PRINT)Premium
 1 min read . Updated: 05 Dec 2021, 09:54 PM IST Edited By Vivek Punj

The CAQM had constituted a five-member “Enforcement Task Force” (ETF) on Thursday to monitor and supervise the implementation of its directions through inspection teams or flying squads

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has formed 40 flying squads to inspect and monitor the compliance of its directions to control air pollution in Delhi-NCR, a statement said on Sunday.

Twelve inspection teams each have been constituted for the NCR districts of Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Delhi, while four teams have been deputed in the national capital region (NCR) districts of Rajasthan, the statement said.

The ETF has been holding exhaustive review meetings with the 40 flying squads. These teams have been inspecting industrial units, construction and demolition sites, commercial and residential units, air pollution hotspots, etc. and reporting to the commission daily, it said.

