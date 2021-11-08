The overall air quality in Delhi remains in the 'severe' category for the third consecutive day. As per System of Air Quality & Weather Forecasting & Research (SAFAR), the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 432.

On Diwali, the overall air quality slipped to the severe category and continued its upward trend to reach 462 at noon on Friday. The air quality in Delhi was the poorest in five years post Diwali celebrations along with rise in incidents of stubble burning in neighbouring states.

However, due to the high wind speed, the condition improved a bit with the AQI in the national capital at 449 on Saturday morning. On Sunday morning it stood at 436, while in the evening it improved further.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also tweeted about the air pollution situation and shared data.

"Nov 7 - AQI - 428 (401 to 500 - Severe) PM10 - 450 (Above 430 - Severe) PM2.5 - 309 (Above 250 - Severe)," he tweeted.

Meanwhile, the pollution level in the National Capital Region (NCR), namely Noida and Gurugram, was also worrisome. Noida reported AQI in the 'hazardous' category at 575, while the air quality in Gurugram was at the upper end of the 'severe' category at 478.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

