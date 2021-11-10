The air quality in Delhi continued to remain under the “very poor" today with the the Air Quality Index (AQI) standing at 382, as per the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR).

"AQI today remains in 'Very Poor' category. Winds coming from the north west direction at 925millibars (mb) have slowed down but are favourable for transport of stubble related pollutants to Delhi, said Safar, the forecasting body under the Ministry of Earth Sciences.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.

The share of farm fires in Delhi's pollution rose to a three-year high of 48 per cent on Sunday.

Mahesh Palawat, Vice President (Meteorology and Climate Change), Skymet Weather said the share of stubble burning in Delhi-NCR's air pollution is expected to remain high for another week.

"No major improvement in air quality is likely in the next four to five days," he said.

Last year, the share of stubble burning in Delhi's pollution had peaked at 42 per cent on November 5. In 2019, crop residue burning accounted for 44 per cent of Delhi's PM2.5 pollution on November 1.

"However, its impact on Delhi's PM2.5 is reducing gradually. Today's share of crop residue burning is 27 per cent in PM2.5. AQI is likely to improve further but remains in the very poor category due to partially cloudy conditions and shallow mixing layer height," it added.

Due to persistent pollution in Delhi's air, the residents of the national capital complained about rising health problems.

Saurabh from Delhi Elite cyclist group speaking to ANI said, "The AQI here is over 300 so we have come outside today and will do low-intensity activities keeping in view the air quality and pollution. There are a few factors that have spiked pollution in Delhi, such as factories, vehicles, cracker burning, stubble burning, labours are cooking food using wood. The AQI is comparatively better than the last year."

