Delhi pollution: Air quality slips to ‘very poor’ category; AQI at 330

The air quality in Delhi slipped backed to "very poor" category on Thursday after showing a significant improvement the day before. As per System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR), overall Air Quality Index (AQI) in the national capital dipped to 330 today.

The PM 10 levels was recorded at 327 in 'poor' category and PM 2.5 levels remained at 171 in 'very poor' category, SAFAR showed.

"The AQI today indicates 'very poor' category. Local surface winds are relatively low for the next 3 days that reduces the dispersion of pollutants leading to the deterioration of air quality but air quality is likely to be in the higher end of the 'very poor' category for the next two days," SAFAR said in a bulletin.

On November 27, local surface winds are likely to increase resulting in improvement of air quality but expected to be within the 'very poor' category

"With the onset winter conditions local weather is likely to be dominating in determining air quality," it added.

Gurugram and Noida recorded AQI of 276 and 123 respectively in "poor" and "severe" categories.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai announced that schools, colleges and educational institutions in the national capital will re-open from November 29 as the air quality in the national capital is improving.

To tackle increasing air pollution levels in the national capital, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on November 13 had announced a 'pollution lockdown' under which the schools were closed for physical classes. Classes, however, continued through online mediums.

