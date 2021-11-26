The air quality in Delhi remained at the ‘very poor’ category on Friday, System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR) India noted adding that the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) is at 339.

The overall AQI in the national capital on Thursday morning was at 330.

The PM 10 was recorded at 376 in the 'very poor' category and PM 2.5 was recorded at 224 in the 'very poor' category at 7:50 am.

Gurugram and Noida recorded AQI of 350 and 463 respectively in the "very poor" and "severe" categories.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

Air quality to remain in the very poor category for next two days

Yesterday, SAFAR had indicated that the air quality will remain in the very poor category for the next two days. It had said in a bulletin, ""The AQI today indicates 'Very Poor' category. Local surface winds are relatively low for the next 3 days that reduces the dispersion of pollutants leading to the deterioration of air quality but within the 'upper end of very poor' category for the next three days."

It further said that on November 29 local surface winds are likely to increase resulting in improvement of air quality but remains within the 'Very Poor' category.

"Local emissions and weather (Mixing layer height and wind speed) are likely to be the dominant factors controlling air quality. Effective fire count is 219 and its per cent share in Delhi's PM2.5 is 6 per cent," it added.

Meanwhile, Supreme Courts has re-imposed the ban on constructions in that national capital. The Delhi government had relaxed the pollution-related curbs as the situation has shown a slight improvement last week.

Meanwhile, schools and educational institutions are scheduled to reopen on Monday.

(With inputs from agencies)

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.