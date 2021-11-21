Amid the air pollution concerns in the national capital, the Delhi government announced that all schools in the city will remain shut for physical classes till further orders. However, online education will continue, Directorate of Education (DoE) said on Sunday.

On November 13, the Delhi government had ordered closure of schools till November 20 in view of the severe air pollution. It was extended further on November 17.

“… all the Govt., Govt. Aided, Unaided Recognized, NDMC, MCDs and Delhi Cantonment Board Schools will remain closed till further orders. However, Online teaching learning activities and the examinations for Board classes would be conducted.." the DoE order said.

All the Heads of Schools are hereby directed to disseminate this information among students, staff members, SMC members and parents, it reads.

Earlier this week, in an emergency measures to reduce pollution, the city government had ordered a 100% work from home (WFH) arrangement for government department employees till today. It had also put a ban on construction and demolition work. “Schools and other educational institutes will remain closed in the national capital until further orders," Environment minister Gopal Rai had said.

Air pollution remains in the “very poor" category

For the eighth day, Delhi’s air quality remained “very poor" on Sunday morning, with the air quality index (AQI) standing at 382 at 9 am. The 24-hour average AQI was 374 on Saturday. However, it is likely to improve slightly due to the strong surface winds, expert said.

The air quality has continued to fluctuate between the 'very poor and 'severe' category' for more than two weeks. However, the air quality might become moderate on Monday due to the change in weather conditions.

From November 21 to November 23, surface winds are likely to be strong resulting in effective dispersion that improves air quality, said the Ministry of Earth Sciences’ air quality monitor SAFAR.

“Transport-level winds coming from northwest direction are also likely to be strong during the period and will flush out locally emitted pollutants from Delhi to the southeast region that is expected to improve air quality further," it said.

Neighboring Faridabad (347), Ghaziabad (344), Greater Noida (322), Gurgaon (345) and Noida (356) also recorded their air quality in the 'very poor' category.

(With inputs from agencies)

