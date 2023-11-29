Delhi pollution: AQI improves after light rain today; Ban on BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel cars lifted
The ban on BS III petrol and BS IV diesel vehicles in Delhi and surrounding areas has been lifted after the Centre revoked restrictions under Stage-III of GRAP.
The air quality in Delhi improved on Wednesday following light rainfall and wind speed under the influence of a western disturbance. At 9 am, Delhi's air quality index (AQI) improved to 258 on Wednesdayfrom 365 at 8 am on Tuesday.
Gopal Rai further said that stubble burning in Punjab stopped but the activities in NCR region were currently having a big impact on pollution.
"Stubble burning has stopped in Punjab but due to vehicle pollution especially as the wedding season is going on, vehicle movement has increased multiple times during the night. The activities in the NCR region are also making a big impact. I request people that although there is improvement people should still be alert. The monitoring of GRAP III is going on strictly, he added.
