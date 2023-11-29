The air quality in Delhi improved on Wednesday following light rainfall and wind speed under the influence of a western disturbance. At 9 am, Delhi's air quality index (AQI) improved to 258 on Wednesdayfrom 365 at 8 am on Tuesday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The weather office has predicted a cloudy sky with the possibility of drizzle during the day.

Yesterday the Centre revoked restrictions under Stage-III of GRAP in the entire NCR with immediate effect. Post this decision, the ban on BS III petrol and BS IV diesel four-wheelers in Delhi, Gurugram, Faridabad, Ghaziabad, and Gautam Budh Nagar has been lifted.

On 2 November, the pollution control panel of the Central government implemented Stage-III restrictions, instructing the cessation of non-essential construction work, mining, and stone-crushing.

Delhi Environment Minister on Wednesday will convene a meeting, to review the situation after the removal of anti-air pollution measures under GRAP-3.

"A review meeting has been called today to ensure continued implementation of GRAP-1 & 2 anti-pollution measures. With the removal of GRAP-3 measures, the ban on construction & demolition activities has been lifted".

Rai said, “A few days back, Delhi's AQI had reached the 'Severe' category. On Monday, the city received light rain because of which there has been an improvement in pollution. The fluctuation will carry on. I request the people in Delhi and NCR to be alert."

Gopal Rai further said that stubble burning in Punjab stopped but the activities in NCR region were currently having a big impact on pollution.

"Stubble burning has stopped in Punjab but due to vehicle pollution especially as the wedding season is going on, vehicle movement has increased multiple times during the night. The activities in the NCR region are also making a big impact. I request people that although there is improvement people should still be alert. The monitoring of GRAP III is going on strictly, he added. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

