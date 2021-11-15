New Delhi: Delhi's air quality on Monday witnessed marginal improvement as the air quality in the capital city reached the lower end of the 'very poor' category with Air Quality Index (AQI) at 318 (overall), according to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR).

The pollution level in the National Capital Region (NCR), especially Noida and Gurugram, have also shown slight improvement. Noida reported AQI in the upper end of the 'very poor' category at 387, while the air quality in Gurugram has seen significant improvement and has now reached the lower end of the 'very poor' category at 317.

As per SAFAR's bulletin, the AQI is likely to improve by tomorrow "as winds at transport level are slowing down resulting in the lesser intrusion of farm fires related pollutants into Delhi."

Owing to high levels of air pollution, schools in Delhi and Haryana have been closed. All construction activities have also been shut down.

