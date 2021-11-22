The Delhi government has extended the ban on the entry of trucks carrying non-essential items till November 26 to combat air pollution and minimise health effects. Besides, the city government has also extended the work from home for its employees till November 26 for the same reasons.

"Keeping in view the very poor air quality forecast and that vehicular pollution would cause extensive air pollution and release harmful air pollutants, particularly when the air quality is very poor, it is felt that there is a need for further extension of the curbs on vehicular movement in Delhi," the order issued by the environment department said.

"Stop entry of trucks in Delhi except the trucks carrying essential commodities till November 26, subject to further review for an extension of this date," it added.

"All offices of GNCT of Delhi/autonomous bodies/corporations shall remain closed till November 26 except those involved in essential and emergency services... However, all the officers/officials shall work from home," the order said.

The order issued by the national capital's environment department did not specify if the restrictions on construction and demolition activities will continue, but a senior official told the PTI news agency that the ban on such activities has been lifted.

However, schools and colleges will remain closed till further order.

According to the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology's Air Quality Early Warning System for Delhi, the air quality is likely to remain in the "poor to moderate" category on Monday and Tuesday. The air quality for the subsequent five days is also likely to remain in the "poor to the lower end of the very poor category", it added.

On Sunday, winds gusting up to 20 kilometre per hour barrelled through the city, dispersing pollutants partially and improving visibility.

The city recorded its 24-hour average Air Quality Index (AQI) at 349, down from 374 on Saturday. Neighbouring Faridabad (377), Ghaziabad (319), Gurugram (364), and Noida (322) also recorded the air quality in the "very poor" category.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe".

