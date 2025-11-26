Delhi pollution: CAQM revokes actions under GRAP-III, to intensify actions under stages I and II

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has revoked actions under Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) Stage III in the national capital, and are instead focusing on intensifying their actions under Stage-I and II.

In the order released by CAQM, it states that "The AQI of Delhi has been improving since last 3 days and has been

recorded 327 today. Further, the forecast by IMD/ IITM predlicts the AQl to remain in very poor category in coming days."

It was after this consideration that the sub-committee decided on revoking the 11 November order which invoked actions under Stage-III (which is done when the air quality is 'Severe').

GRAP III restrictions that include 50% work from home and hybrid school classes have been lifted, Delhi minister Manjinder Sirsa has also announced in this regard.

The CAQM order noted that construction and demolition projects, which were issued closure orders on account of non-compliance or violation of statutory rules or guidelines, will not resume operations under any circumstance.

It also orders all concerned agencies to ensure that actions under Stage-I and II remain invoked and that AQI levels do not go down further into the Severe/Severe+ Category.

How was the air quality in Delhi on Wednesday? A layer of haze engulfed the national capital on Wednesday morning as the average Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 337 at 7 am. AQI around the India Gate was recorded at 358, while AQI near Ghazipur area stood at 363, as per ANI.