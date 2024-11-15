Delhi pollution: Central, MCD and city govt offices to follow staggered timings; Check details here

Delhi has been reeling under thick smog as the air quality in the national capital remained in the severe category for the third consecutive day on Friday.

Livemint
Updated15 Nov 2024, 04:21 PM IST
Delhi pollution: An anti-smog gun on a multi-purpose vehicle sprays water droplets to curb air pollution at Kartavya Path, in New Delhi on Friday.
Delhi pollution: An anti-smog gun on a multi-purpose vehicle sprays water droplets to curb air pollution at Kartavya Path, in New Delhi on Friday.(Ritik Jain)

Delhi Chief Minister Atishi announced on Friday that all he government offices across the national capital will follow a “staggered timings”. The decision was taken “to reduce traffic congestion and associated pollution," Atishi said.

The central government, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) and city government offices will follow the timings as stated below:

1. Municipal Corporation of Delhi: 8:30am to 5pm

2. Central government: 9am to 5:30pm

3. Delhi government: 10am to 6:30pm

Delhi's air quality dips: GRAP Stage 3, Delhi Metro extra trips

Delhi has been reeling under thick smog as its air quality index (AQI) touched ‘severe’ level this week. The air quality in the national capital remained in the severe category for the third consecutive day on Friday, with the AQI recorded at 420 around 4:30 pm.

Delhi overtook Pakistan's Lahore as the world's most polluted city in Swiss group IQAir's live rankings, and India's pollution control authority said that Delhi's 24-hour air quality index (AQI) score had touched 418 on Wednesday. This was the first when Delhi's air quality plunged to ‘severe’ level this season.

Also Read | Delhi AQI: Are schools, colleges, and offices open today amid rising pollution?

On Thursday, authorities imposed the third stage of GRAP after the air quality in the national capital remained in the "severe" category for a second consecutive day.

The Delhi Metro also announced that it will be inducting 20 extra trips as the Central agency CAQM imposed stage-III GRAP restrictions in the national capital region from Friday.

Also Read | Delhi Pollution: Construction banned, vehicle entry restricted: What’s allowed?

Delhi primary schools shift online

Earlier, the Delhi government announced to close all primary schools in the national capital and shift classes to online mode, until further directions.

“Due to rising pollution levels, all primary schools in Delhi will be shifting to online classes, until further directions,” Atishi announced in a post on social media X. Following the announcement by Atishi, the Delhi government's Directorate of Education circulated the order for the closure of primary classes.

Also Read | Delhi Pollution: GRAP 3 curbs imposed as air quality hits ‘severe’

In a letter, the collective of mothers requested the health minister to provide respiratory aids to children in Delhi. They urged in the letter for real-time air quality monitoring in key public spaces such as hospitals, schools, and transportation hubs. They advocated for the establishment of low-emission zones around hospitals to protect vulnerable groups.

They also requested the ministry to launch public awareness campaigns, ensure adequate availability of respiratory medications during this high-demand season, and establish health surveillance systems to monitor pollution-related illnesses.

(With inputs from PTI)

15 Nov 2024, 04:21 PM IST
