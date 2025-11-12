Subscribe

Delhi pollution chokes city as AQI hits ‘severe’ 413; schools shift to hybrid mode under GRAP Stage 3

Delhi's air quality hit severe levels on Tuesday and the national capital continues to grapple with hazardous pollution levels. The government enacted emergency measures, including hybrid schooling, as experts warn of the serious health impacts of prolonged exposure to high pollution levels.

Fareha Naaz
Updated12 Nov 2025, 08:45 AM IST
With Delhi's AQI in the severe range, the government invoked GRAP Stage 3 measures to curb pollution.(RAJ K RAJ /HT PHOTO)

Delhi's air quality has been deteriorating over the past few days and became a major cause of concern after it crossed 400 mark on 500 AQI scale on November 11 and entered ‘severe’ range. On Wednesday, the national capital recorded an AQI of 413 at 7:05 AM, according to Central Pollution Control Board.

Among a total of 39 air quality monitoring stations, as many as 33 recorded air quality in severe category. The impact of chronic exposure to air pollution extends far beyond respiratory ailments. Research pointed to long-term health consequences, including cancer risk and weakening the body's immunity.

According to the State of Global Air 2025 report, India registered over two million deaths linked to toxic air in 2023. Experts terms the rising concentrations of PM2.5 in South Asia among the highest worldwide and as an indicator of deepening environmental and human crisis.

The Central government on November 11 invoked Stage III of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) in Delhi-NCR after average Air Quality Index (AQI) of the national quality rose sharply on Tuesday. The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) blamed stable atmosphere and unfavourable weather conditions for the rising pollution level which allows pollutants to accumulate close to the surface.

Several anti-pollution measures are being taken to bring down pollution level and as a precautionary measure schools up to Class 5 in Delhi-NCR shifted to a hybrid mode of teaching. This allows students to attend classes either online or in person, based on the availability of digital infrastructure like computers and internet access at home.

What is banned and what is allowed in Delhi?

Under the GRAP Stage 3 restrictions, construction and demolition activities are banned in addition to suspension of industrial operations in those industries that use unapproved fuels. All construction activities across the national capital are put on hold except for essential projects such as roads, railways, and airports.

Delhi-registered diesel-operated Medium Goods Vehicles (MGVs) and specific non-Delhi-registered Light Commercial Vehicles (LCVs) will are not allowed. Furthermore, those carrying essential goods are exempt. Full list of vehicles permitted and restricted in Delhi-NCR is given below.

Moreover, steps are being taken for dust suppression through water sprinkling. Agencies are mandated to intensify mechanical road cleaning efforts.

